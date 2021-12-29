Woman accuses policeman of blackmailing with her obscene videos in Okara

OKARA: A woman on Wednesday has accused a policeman of blackmailing her with sensitive videos and pictures.

The woman has said that a cop of Punjab police has been blackmailing her for the last two years with her vulgar videos and pictures. She said that the Saddar police station had refused to register the case against the cop when she visited.

The blackmailer has sent audio and videos to my brother living abroad and has been threatening me, the woman said.

She has appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to take notice of the matter and provide her with justice.

Earlier in November, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Cell had arrested the gang members including cops who were involved in raping and blackmailing young girls.

A gang had been busted by FIA that was involved in filming videos of young girls after raping them for blackmailing purposes. According to the agency, two officials of Punjab police had also been arrested for their alleged involvement in the heinous crime.