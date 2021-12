On Tuesday, bitcoin fell 6.13 percent to $47,606.92, a loss of $3,111.19 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, is down 31% from its year-high of $69,000 on November 10.

On Tuesday, Ether, the cryptocurrency linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, fell 5.57 percent to $3,812.6, a loss of $224.8 from its previous closing.