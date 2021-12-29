College students introduced to biometric attendance by Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department has planned to install biometric attendance machines in government colleges in the province in order to ensure student attendance.

It has been determined to take biometric attendance of students and college teachers, according to the details. Initially, biometric machines were put in 50 colleges in Karachi, with another 50 institutions in Sindh’s other districts receiving the same treatment.

In this context, Director General Colleges, Rashid Hussain Mahar has said that the biometric system will soon be activated in 335 government colleges of Sindh with its control system at the Sindh Secretariat.

Mahar said that due to coronavirus all the students were passed and for the first time the students who passed their matriculation with E-grade have also been enrolled in the colleges.

More than 150,000 students have been accepted into government colleges across the province, according to Rashid Hussain.

Saeed Ghani, the then-Minister of Education and Literacy in Sindh, had previously stated that the government has devised a scheme to enhance teachers’ attendance as well as their teaching quality. Furthermore, by implementing a new biometric system, the adjustments would ensure maximum student attendance.