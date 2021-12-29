Moot begins at IUB

A two-day international conference on social sciences and humanities under the auspices of the Department of Pakistan Studies of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) began on Tuesday.

The inaugural session of the conference was presided over by Dr Athar Mahboob, vice-chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, while Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi, vice-chancellor of the Bahauddin Zakariya University of Multan was the special guest on the occasion.

Dr Athar Mahboob said that social science experts would come together on a single platform to discuss various issues and challenges and look for their solutions.