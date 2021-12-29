Pakistan logs 6 coronavirus deaths, 348 news cases in last 24 hours

On Wednesday, according to the latest stats released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country has reported 6 coronavirus deaths and 348 new cases in the last 24 hours (Tuesday) as cases of the Omicron variant reported in the country’s major cities.

After adding the fresh cases the number of total infections now stands at 1,294,379. However, the overall death toll surged 28,918.

Moreover, a total of 39,739 samples were tested throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 348 came COVID positive.

Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 0.87 percent. Although, the number of patients in critical care was 648.

However, as of yesterday, 192 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now climbed to 1,255,396.

As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 10,065.

Furthermore, a total of 481,096 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 444,752 in Punjab, 181,285 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,534 in Islamabad, 33,626 in Balochistan, 34,657 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed that the toll from coronavirus’ new Omicron variant in Pakistan has reached a total of 75 as of December 27. In a statement, the NIH noted the first case of the variant was reported on December 13 in Karachi.

Thirty-three cases of the variant have been reported in Karachi, 17 in Islamabad, and 13 in Lahore, while 12 of the total 75 cases were associated with international travel, the NIH reported.