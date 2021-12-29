Rs23,911.77m disbursed for Power Division’s projects so far

The government has disbursed a sum of Rs23,911.77 million for various power division schemes under the annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for year 2021-22 so far.

According to the data, the government has specified Rs69,485.05 million under PSDP-2021-22 for various power projects with Rs40,174 million foreign aid components.

An amount of Rs10,520.74 million has been spent on various projects out of the total authorized/disbursed Rs23,911.77 million so far. A sum of Rs9,256.25 million as a foreign component has also been disbursed till October.

A sum of Rs22,000 million was earmarked for installation of 2*600 MW coal fire power plant, Rs5,500 million for evacuation of power from Suki Kinari Hydropower project, Rs8,500 million for evacuation of power from 2160 MW Dasu Hydropower project, Rs5,933 million for 500 KV Islamabad West (NTDC), Rs2,282 million for evacuation of power from Tarbela fifth extension, Rs1,700 million evacuation of power from 1224 MW wind Power Plants (Jhimpir), Rs1,400 million from enhancement in transmission capacity of NTDC system, Rs1200 million for construction of new 220 KV Guddu-Sibbi Single Circuit, Rs2,600 million for 500 kV HVDC transmission system (CASA-1000), Rs2,350 million for 500 KV Faisalabad New (NTDC), Rs1,500 million for 500 kV Lahore North (NTDC) and Rs1,500 million for up-gradation of NTDC’s Telecommunication.

An amount of Rs5,000 million was allocated for Interconnection of Isolated Makran Network (QESCO), Rs1,000 million for 20 Kv Swabi subdivision, Rs2,000 million 220 KV Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob Transmission line, Rs2,500 million for 220-KV Mastung, Rs1,300 million for 220 KV Mirpur Khas Grid Station and Rs640 million for 500/220 KV Sialkot Substation.

Similarly, under the new scheme, a sum of Rs3,000 million was allocated for 500 KV Allama Iqbal Industrial city, Rs6,600 million for secondary transmission lines (SPECO), Rs5,200 million for secondary transmission lines and grid station (HESCO), and Rs1,010 million for power distribution enhancement (Advanced Metering Infrastructure Project (IESCO).