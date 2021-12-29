Pakistan earns $829m from IT services export in 4 months

Pakistan earned $829.977 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first four months of the financial year 2021-22.

This shows the growth of 39.24 percent when compared to $596.090 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding period of the fiscal year 2020-21, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-October (2021-22), the export of computer services grew by 39.01 percent as it surged from $467.690 million last fiscal year to $650.117 million this year.

Among computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 47.95 percent, from $156.256 million to $231.178 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services also rose by 353.54 percent from $0.198 million to $0.898 million. The export and import of computer software-related services also rose by 45.21 percent, from $115.330 million to $167.475 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services surged to $0.404 million from $0.179 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services increased by 27.81 percent going up from $195.727 million to $250.162 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review increased by 53.51 percent by going up from $1.140 million to $1.750 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 107.60 percent, from $0.579 million to $1.202 million whereas the exports of other information services however witnessed a decrease of 2.32 percent, from $0.561 million to $0.548 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed an increase of 39.96 percent as these went up from $127.260 million to $178.110 million during the year under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call center services increased by 36.01 percent during the period as its exports increased from $43.599 million to $59.299 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 42.01 percent, from $83.661 million to $118.811 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention that the exports of services from the country, witnessed an increase of 24.25 percent during the first four months of the current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports of services during July- October (2021-22) were recorded at $2122.19 million against the exports of $1708.04 million in July- October (2020-21), showing growth of 24.25 percent. The imports from the country also rose by 27.33 percent by growing from $2485.15 million last year to $3164.33 million during the period under review.