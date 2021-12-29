Backward population in Sindh’s coastal areas forced to live in an abysmal state

Residents of Sindh’s coastal areas are facing mental agony and a large number of them are migrating to other places due to climate change. They are facing calamities, including floods, drought, unseasonal heavy rains, blizzards, eruption of glacier lakes and rising temperature. Fresh drinking water has become scarce and lands are no longer suitable for cultivation in the coastal areas. Flooding of houses is endangering the security of livestock, while fodder for them has become the most difficult process. The forced migration is badly affecting people’s economic, physical and mental health. Coastal dwellers are facing natural calamities on the one hand and institutional indifference on the other hand. It is inhumane to dump the garbage of different parts of the city on the shore. This process is intensifying, especially on the Malir coastal belt. Garbage entering the sea is playing havoc with the lives of marine animals. People living in the coastal areas are waiting for the government’s attention and steps for solving their problems.













