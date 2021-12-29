Economy documentation vital for vibrant corporate sector: SECP chief

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Aamir Khan has said that documentation of the economy is vital for economic progress and building a vibrant corporate sector. Khan made these comments on Tuesday at the inauguration of SECP’s facilitation desk at Lahore Tax Bar, the first of its kind at any tax bar. He said the SECP has adopted the method of regulatory guillotine to review and simplify old regulations and eliminate those that are no longer needed. It results in economically-significant regulatory cost reductions for businesses. He appreciated the proactive approach of Lahore Tax Bar Association in establishing the facilitation desk, which will help in redressing the practical problems faced by the business community concerning company law. Khan briefed the participants about numerous reforms introduced by SECP to promote a healthy corporate culture, including digitalisation and standardisation of company incorporation process and integration with other government agencies, which have resulted in 51% growth in new incorporations during FY 2020-21.













