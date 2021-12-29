Irrigation schemes worth Rs3.403b approved

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved four development schemes of the irrigation sector with an estimated cost of Rs3,403.241 million (Rs3.403 billion). These schemes were approved in the 49th PDWP meeting of the current fiscal year 2021-22, presided over by Planning and Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal on Tuesday. The approved development scheme included re-modeling/re-sectioning of Rahim Yar Khan branch [RD:0-187], Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs1,002.754 million, rehabilitation of Minchin branch in Pacca Larran Sub-Division, Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs956.103 million, construction of flood bund from Hairo flood bund to Raikh Baghwala flood bund on right side of River Indus (to protect head regulator of Kadra Creek and adjoining localities) at the cost of Rs1,412.030 million and feasibility study for Paikhel lift irrigation scheme of tehsil and district Mianwali (PC-II) at the cost of Rs32.354 million.













