Opposition has no ‘guts’ to overthrow PTI govt: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that the opposition parties do not have the guts and prowess to overthrow the present democratically-elected government with their so-called protest movement.

Replying to questions during the media briefing on the decisions of the Federal Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said for agitation in politics, there was a need of leadership which the opposition lacked. “The opposition leadership can give their party workers only false hope.”

Fawad said an opposition leader like Imran Khan was needed who really upset the then government by his bold and courageous leadership adding most of the political leaders in opposition were ‘daily-wagers’ who only wanted to pass time. The minister said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal was giving timelines to topple the government for the past three years. He recalled that when the PTI came to power, Maulana Fazal in the very first year reached Islamabad along with his supporters with the false hope to topple the government. “Since then, he has been giving the dates.”

About Rana Shamim affidavit in the Islamabad High court, Fawad said it was proved beyond any iota of doubt that how big Sicilian mafia Nawaz Sharif and family were. He said Nawaz Sharif would never return home voluntarily, rather the government would bring him back after the finalization of the agreement with the UK government. The minister said when former Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq issued the statement of bringing Nawaz Sharif back, the Sharif family somehow got worried.

To another question, he said that no mini-budget was in the offing as only adjustments would be carried out. He said that the government was forced to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) due to the loot and plunder of former regimes of Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif. He said the opposition instead of mere point-scoring, should come up with an alternative solution if they had any.

He said the bill would be presented in the ongoing session of the Parliament as an initial discussion on the draft was held in the Cabinet meeting.

In a landmark decision, the minister said, the Cabinet had ordered publication of MPs 2019 tax directory, adding no other sector had as much accountability as of politicians. Prime Minister Imran Khan, Fawad said had laid the foundation of a government based on transparency, and the assets of politicians and their families were in view of the public. The minister said that on the recommendation of the Finance Ministry, he said that the cabinet gave approval to the names of the members of new Board of Directors of House Building Finance Corporation (HBFC). He said that the cabinet gave approval to the bill for increasing coordination among various educational boards. Fawad said that the cabinet also gave approval to the proposal for the appointment of Muhammad Asim for the post of Executive Member of the PEMRA.