CM approves modifying canal command area rules of 1873

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday approved modifying canal command area rules of 1873 to utilise additional canal water.

He was presiding over a meeting of Irrigation Department at his office. Punjab Minister for Irrigation Sardar Mohsin Leghari, secretary agriculture and others were also present.

The CM said the new rules would be presented before the provincial cabinet for approval after endorsement from the cabinet standing committee for legislation.

The 150-year-old law would be updated according to emerging needs, he added and maintained that the necessary modification in canal command area adjustment rules would benefit the farmers.

He said that utilization of additional canal water would wholly benefit the agriculture sector, adding that the action would be initiated on a ‘first come, first served’ basis on online applications for utilization of additional water.

The secretary irrigation briefed the participants about the proposal.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting to review the performance of the Agency for Barani Areas Development (ABAD) here at his office. The meeting also deliberated on building a dam/ reservoir in the barani areas through ABAD.

The chief minister gave in-principle approval for recruitment to ABAD and asked it to promote livestock and fisheries breeding in barani areas along with the establishment of offices in Koh-e-Suleman. He said that ABAD should assist in developing livestock units in remote hilly areas to fulfill the food needs of the people.

He explained that ABAD national conference would be held for the capacity-building of farmers and stakeholders of 13 districts, adding that attention should be paid to restoring reservoirs in barani areas along with devising a feasible plan to install solar-powered water pumping system. He said that implementation on village and livestock development projects should also be ensured in barani areas and attention should be paid to establishing garth of olives, whortleberry and other fruit plants.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from commissioner Multan about an incident of seminary students’ indisposition in Dunyapur.

The chief minister directed the health authorities to provide the best treatment to the students along with initiation of an inquiry into the matter.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar sought a report from RPO Sahiwal about a four-year-old child who went missing in a Pakpattan village. The chief minister ordered for ensuring her safe recovery and arresting the culprits at the earliest.

