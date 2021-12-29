Pakistan remains committed to Afghanistan’s stability: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for the Afghan people.

The army chief made these remarks in a meeting with Andreas Papastavrou, Greek Ambassador to Pakistan who paid a farewell call on Gen Qamar at GHQ, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation especially the current situation in Afghanistan and cooperation in various fields were discussed, the military’s media wing added.

The army chief once again stressed upon the need for global convergence on Afghanistan and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe. “The COAS thanked the visiting dignitary for his services in Pakistan and acknowledged his contributions for fostering strong ties between the two countries,” according to the ISPR.

The outgoing Greek envoy appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.

Earlier this month, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West called on General Qamar and discussed the current security situation in Afghanistan, besides opportunities of bilateral cooperation and matters of mutual interest.

ISPP had quoted the army chief as saying that the “world and the region could not afford an unstable Afghanistan”, as he stressed the need for global convergence to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.