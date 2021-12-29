One killed, two injured in Bannu explosion

At least one person was killed and two others were injured when an explosive device went off in Mirali Town of Bannu in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

According to reports, the explosives were attached with a tube well. Security forces have cordoned off the area whereas the injured have been shifted to a local hospital in Bannu.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. Earlier on December 19, at least two people were killed and four injured in a bomb blast in K-P’s Bajur tribal district.

A news outlet reported that security forces and police cordoned off the area soon after the blast, while rescue officials shifted the bodies and wounded to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. The blast had occurred during the first phase of the local body elections in the province in 17 districts, including Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat and DI Khan.

It is pertinent to note that since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has ramped up attacks on its side of the border. Recent attacks have, however, been far less deadly than the mass casualty bombings that once terrorized the country.