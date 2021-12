On Wednesday, the National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) Spokesperson Yasir Mehmood has maintained that M-2 Motorway from Lahore to Islamabad has now been reopened for traffic after it remained closed for seven hours due to dense fog, Daily Times reported

Similarly, M-3 is now also open for all kinds of traffic as authorities decided to reopen it for commuters.

Abdul Hakim Motorway Interchange has been reopened completely for commuters.