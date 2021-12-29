Federal govt to approach LHC against Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to take Shehbaz Sharif, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and the head of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), to the Lahore High Court in a matter involving former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s return, Daily Times reported.

The federal government would take Shehbaz Sharif to the Lahore High Court, claiming that Shahbaz Sharif promised Nawaz Sharif’s return.

According to government sources, action will be taken against Shehbaz Sharif if Nawaz Sharif does not return home.

It should be recalled that in an affidavit filed with the LHC, Shehbaz Sharif stated that Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan after completing his rehabilitation in London.

Earlier on Oct 29, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the sentence of former premier Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds for eight weeks in the Al-Azizia reference case. The court had ordered him to submit two surety bonds of Rs2 million each to the court for securing his release.

Fawad Chaudhry, the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, indicated during a news conference that Nawaz would never return home voluntarily, but that the government would bring him back after the arrangement with the UK government was finalized.