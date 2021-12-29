Latest tools to be used for upcoming digital census: experts

Experts at the sensitisation workshop regarding first-ever digital census in Pakistan in the forthcoming 7th Population and Housing Census 2022 vowed to use the latest technologies, methods and infrastructure in order to ensure accuracy of data and results.

The one-day workshop organised by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here on Tuesday featured the sensitisation of researchers, academia, policy-makers as well as the public, as it symbolised the critical synergetic relationship that would exist between the PBS and the stakeholders throughout the gigantic national activity.

The event covered keynote speeches, a presentation on 7th Population and Housing Census 2022, a discussion session between the stakeholders and the PBS.

Punjab University Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Chief Statistician Dr Naeem-uz-Zafar, Focal Person on Digital Census Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, Census Commissioner Dr Amjad Javaid Sandhu, other directors, senior officers from PBS Islamabad and Lahore, PU College of Statistical and Actuarial Sciences Principal Prof Dr Sohail Chand, Focal Person Punjab for Population Census and DG Bureau of Statistics Punjab Sajid Rasul, representatives of various provincial departments, research institutions, universities, organizations, students and others attended the workshop.

In his address, Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar shed light on the value of census and population data in evidence-based decision making and appreciated the working of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics towards the initiation of the first-ever digital census in Pakistan.

Focal Person on Digital Census Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, in his presentation, highlighted the recommendations of Census Advisory Committee for conduct of the 7th Population & Housing Census-2022. He said that as per decision of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), the PBS is going to conduct census after five years interval, for the first time, with the use of latest tools and technologies by adopting the best international practices with the high aim to fetch improved quality of data. Geo-tagging of each structure, tablet based and self-enumeration system will build trust of stakeholders. Further the questionnaire has been drafted by the technical committee to address the objectives of the census. All efforts have been made to address the issues identified in Population & Housing Census 2017.

He emphasized that involvement of stakeholders will be prioritized by making census process comprehensive for wide acceptability of census results. During Q/A session, all queries of the participants were addressed related to Digitization process of Census 2022.

Chief Statistician, Dr Naeem uz Zafar in his closing remarks appreciated the efforts of PBS team, working day and night for the national cause and hoped that they will work with same commitment to accomplish this task.

The efforts of the provincial office of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, focal person on digital census in Punjab, and principal CSAS of the University of the Punjab were admired and acknowledged by the chief statistician for successfully organizing the sensitization workshop.