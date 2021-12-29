IG Punjab for maintaining law and order on New Year

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has directed supervisory officers to maintain law and order on eve of New Year and New Year night across province. He stressed upon taking stirct action against law breachers. IG Punjab directed all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to wreak crack down on those involved in making, buying and selling flammable substances in all districts. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that one wheeling, aerial firing and hooligans should be put behind bars on New Year’s night. He further said that strict action should be taken against the citizens and workshop owners who were causing noise and environmental pollution by removing silencers of motorcycles, vehicles and Ching Chi rickshaws on New Year’s night.

IG Punjab directed that those found in the sale and purchase of drugs, especially ice (meth) and sheesha should be arrested throughout the province. He also directed to intensify operations against manufacture, sale and purchase of poisonous liquor. IG Punjab directed the police of all districts to run an awareness campaign among the citizens before the New Year night and said that the citizens should be made aware of other violations including aerial firing, one wheeling, fireworks and the punishments to be meted out to them. Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed that special squads should be formed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala and other major cities on the eve of New Year’s night for taking action against law breakers. He issued these instructions in a letter to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province today.

Instructing the officers, IG Punjab further said that those who block roads, spoiler of peace and manhandle families do not deserve any sympathy and strict legal action will be taken against such accused. He directed the traffic officers of all the districts that the traffic police should formulate special plans to maintain flow of traffic on main highways of major cities on eve of New Year Night and also deploy additional personnel to control traffic on major highways. Rao Sardar Ali Khan requested the citizens not to be a part of any negative activity and to report Punjab Police at 15 against against any law breaking elements.

Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that transparent, impartial and non-discriminatory departmental accountability of police officers and personnel is an important part of my policy for which the performance of Internal Accountability Branch will be made more effective. IG Punjab assigned special targets to the newly appointed DIG Internal Accountability Branch. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that officers and officials involved in corruption, abuse of power and illegal activities have no place in Punjab Police. He stressed upon ensuring strict and timely actions against such corrupt officers and officials upon proving irregularities in departmental inquires. He said that such elements do irreparable damage to reputation of the department. IG Punjab said that delay in taking actions on complaints received on the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU), should be sought from the districts. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that citizens across the province should report any complaint against any police officer or official to the 1787 IGP Complaint Center and immediate action would be taken. He said that the doors of my office are also always open for the citizens. IG Punjab said that the process of internal accountability of officers and personnel should be further expedited under the policy of reward and punishment and all RPOs, DPOs should send a report on the steps taken in this regard to the Central Police Office. He issued these instructions to all officers of the province while presiding over a high level meeting held at the Central Police Office here today.

DIG Internal Accountability Branch briefed IG Punjab about under process inquiries and other official matters. IG Punjab directed that inspection of police stations, police lines, offices or other projects in all the districts of the province should be carried out with full transparency and impartiality. “My policy is clear that no one involved in corruption will remain part of the police force,” he added. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that police is a disciplined force in which there is no room for elements involved in illegal activities and such black sheep will be expelled from the department.