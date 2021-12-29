12-year old boy stabbed in Lahore 

A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after three ‘lads’ attacked him with knives in Lahore.

The incident occurred a few days ago in Shahdara, Lahore, when three guys attacked the victim with a knife.

Hassan, a 12-year-old boy, received severe head and face injuries, according to his family.

Separately, police announced that the culprits responsible for robbing Chinese residents of cash and valuables had been apprehended.

Reportedly, the arrests were made after the security guard told the police about his accomplice.