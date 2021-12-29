Suspected harassers detained as women call police

On Tuesday, Police detained alleged harassers after two sisters called an emergency helpline, Daily Times reported.

Two sisters were allegedly harassed on Ring Road by two people. When they departed Askari 10, the arrested began taunting the women.

When the accused blocked their way by parking in front of their car, the women requested assistance from the police.

In Islamabad, a case of harassment of women by making a video from a Senate officer was exposed last week.

The Islamabad police arrested the accused after a video showing a grade-18 official in the Senate’s Legislative Branch went viral.

The victims told the authorities that when they objected to the accused filming their video in a bank’s ATM cubicle, he hurried away and apologized.