100 teens attend English access micro-scholarship ceremony

As many as 100 teens, aged 13–17 from Poonch, Rawalakot, attended the graduation ceremony of English Access Micro-scholarship program.

Students received Graduation certificates and English learning books, as a gift, from U.S Department of State and Regional English Language Office US Embassy, Islamabad. The two-year English Access Micro-scholarship program comes as a part of US Embassy Islamabad’s efforts for quality education in Pakistan. The program at University of the Poonch, Rawalakot was implemented by the local non-governmental organization Vision-Building Future in collaboration with the Regional English Language Office (RELO), US Embassy, Islamabad. Access program provided a foundation of English language skills to the target group selected from the remote schools of Rawalakot through activity based learning. Access Alumni gained the ability to compete for and participate in future exchanges and study in the United States.

Considering the diverse and unsettled background of the students at Rawalakot, a well-balanced curriculum plan was developed for the students to make them competent for the future. In the two years of Access program, it was heartwarming to witness the hidden talent of all our Access scholars. Students developed deep understanding of English Language, gender equality, human rights, democracy and diversity through enhancement activities and summer intensive sessions.