I’m a wild, energetic person: Mathira

Mathira is a Pakistani model and host who also has a Zimbabwean origin, she is a lovely dancer and confident television host.

She has hosted different television shows and appeared in music videos. She is well known for her Item songs in Main Hoon Shahid Afridi and the Indian Punjabi film Young Malang.

Lately, she appeared in Timeout with Ahsan Khan where Ahsan Khan has asked her about the image she holds, he also asked if she owns that certain image which is associated with Mathira, after being bold and also after doing controversial ads of contraceptives.

Talking about her controversial ads Mathira said,”I think every human sees me with his mindset, the way he will think, he will perceive me”

Talking further about it she said, “I am a wild person, I am energetic, I do everything that I like, because there was a time I did a lot for someone else but then I realised if you don’t love you, you won’t love the other person too, who is in front of you, she further gave a justification to her acts by quoting her therapist.

The actor was of view that she is what she is and she pretty much owns that.