A Grand Goal

That Pakistan has finally landed with its first-ever National Security Policy to slay the notorious dragon should be celebrated as what it is: a great leap towards the finishing line. For the last 74 years, we have been waging a war against an endless slaught of enemies–trying to pound the front door down and denting the walls from within. But trying to come out with a stronger hand in the absence of a comprehensive guiding stone is akin to waving hands in the dark. For this landmark legislation, top echelons in Rawalpindi and Islamabad are rightly tooting the victory horn as the pursuit of the “safety, security and dignity” of the “most vulnerable” of the citizens is no small task. As already validated by the distasteful Sialkot lynching, the state is in desperate need to confront the law and order bull by its horns and drag it outside. Threats to our security are no longer exclusive to armies roaming around the neighbourhood or some fat finger on the red button (we better mind our fingers, too). Tenacious tentacles of vigilantism and hyper-sentimentalism are forever ready to strike the matchstick.

Yes, those criticising the streamlined framework as mere jugglery of words are not entirely off the mark. We’ve had more than our fair share of security briefings. 2019’s National Internal Security Policy and Gillani’s 3D policy were quite succinct stepping stones but to our great misfortune, words are just words unless followed by striking actions. Pakistan has been doing a splendid job against terror activities, but what about the societal mindset, which sees no harm in perpetrating violence against whomsoever, whensoever, because at the end of one news cycle, the culprits–however gross–will get away with it. It can only be hoped that developing the state’s intelligence and political will to strike at the heart of this monstrosity is highlighted on the NSA’s cards. If not, people far and wide are ready to slam the government for investing in a grand gesture for giving the impression of rising above a kairotic moment and that Pandora’s box would be impossible to seal.

The “symbiotic” assimilation of economic security with overall safety is well in tune with the changing nature of our challenges. In 2021, an average Pakistani is, most of all, worried about how to put food on his table, keep his house lit and his vehicle running. Improving the lives and livelihoods of citizens automatically helps considerably resolve the militancy threat. Goals may reach for skies but implementing them is a hard-core job that the SBP–being a major economic stakeholder–must do adequate homework for. Whether the crucial institution is actually able to deliver under a much-talked-about IMF’s chieftain is yet to be established. Islamabad is having a hard time justifying people brought in with much fanfare that has achieved little in fulfilling the rivers-of-milk promises. They come with their briefcases stuffed with partisan agendas and leave behind a long trail of scandals. However, amid this controversial toing and froing, the country standing at a critical impasse suffers blow after blow. *