Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup U-19 match called off for Covid reasons

DUBAI: The Under-19 Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on Tuesday was called off after one of the umpires tested positive for Covid-19 in Sharjah. Bangladesh had moved to 130 for 4 in 32.4 overs when the players left the ground following the news. “Asian Cricket Council and Emirates Cricket Board can confirm that the final Group B match of ACC Under-19 Asia Cup scheduled for play today has been called off,” the ACC said on Twitter. “It is confirmed that two officials have tested positive for Covid-19. The officials are currently safe and being treated in accordance with tournament protocols. All personnel associated with this match are undergoing testing protocols and isolating until results returned. More information will be made available, specific to the semi-finals, in due course.” BCB’s chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury confirmed that everyone from the Bangladesh contingent in the UAE are negative. “We came to know that a match official was found positive after the game started on Tuesday. However we don’t have any positive cases,” he said. The abandonment means Bangladesh, whose net run-rate has improved, will face India in one semi-final, while Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the other on December 30. The final will be held on December 31 in Dubai. The Under-19 World Cup is scheduled to be held in West Indies from mid-January. Bangladesh are defending champions.













