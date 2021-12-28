PM’s Ehsaas Ration Programme opens

RAJANPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s revolutionary Ehsaas Ration Program was set into motion in Rajanpur district on Tuesday opening registration of grocers and deserving families to provide essential items to people at low prices with over 30 per cent discount.

The Programme was designed in a way to benefit only the deserving people and was the first targeted-subsidy initiative to benefit the poor, officials said in a meeting chaired by deputy commissioner Ahmer Naiek. According to official sources, The district administration has started registration of grocers and deserving persons. Assistant director Ehsaas Kifalat Programme Rajanpur District said that Ehsaas Ration Riayat Application has been activated for the registration of grocers and low-income families.

Deserving people having monthly income below Rs 50,000 can get themselves registered by sending their computerized national identity card (CNIC) numbers in sms to 8171 and their registration via the application would enable them get wheat flour (Atta), Ghee, Cooking Oil, and Pulses at 30 percent subsidized price.

DC Ahmer Niek said that the programme has been launched at the union council level adding that it would benefit deserving families residing in 87 union councils. Ahmer niek assigned tasks to the officials to operate under the supervision of director Ehsaas Kifalat Programme.

Ehsaas official said that registered grocers would get payments with reasonable profit within 48 hours after selling essential items under the programmed. Ahmer Niek hoped that the Programme would help to reduce poverty rate in Rajanpur.