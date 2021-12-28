Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after contracting COVID-19

KOLKATA: Sourav Ganguly, the former India captain who now leads the country’s cricket board, was hospitalised to a Kolkata hospital on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Sourav has COVID, but he’s well,” Snehasish stated over the phone, adding that the good result was received on Monday night.

The 49-year-old, who is one of India’s most successful captains, had an angioplasty at the start of the year after complaining of chest trouble.

On Tuesday, India announced nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases, with a total of 293 deaths.

In the world’s second-most populated country, some 34.8 million people have infected the new coronavirus, with over 480,000 confirmed deaths.