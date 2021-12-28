Daily Times

Twin earthquakes rattle Gilgit Baltistan

Web Desk

 

Late Monday night, twin earthquakes struck Gilgit Baltistan within eight minutes of each other, wounding a few persons.

There was some damage reported in Gilgit Baltistan’s Rondhu area. The quakes also injured a woman and a security guard.

On the Karakoram Highway, FC soldier was hurt after being struck by a stone uprooted by the earthquake, while a woman was reported injured in Astore.

The first quake struck the GB region at 12:41 a.m., followed by the second at 12:49 a.m.

The GB Chief Minister has issued directions placing all rescue institutions on high alert.

