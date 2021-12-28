NAPA hosts Open House Event

The National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) hosted an Open House Event on Sunday, where a number of people showed their interest and attended this event. It was a first-ever open house by NAPA where students participated and showed their talent within the premises. A number of well-known NAPA alumni performed and took an active part in making first ever NAPA open house possible. The audiences were enthralled with indoor theatre, music performances, street theatre and much more. It was a joyful day at Napa, with the vibrant and creative energy of the young artistes. Beside regular canteen, there were additional food stalls as well and there were six exciting hours of non-stop performances, the open house event was concluded with the beautiful verses of qawwali performed by the alumni and current students of NAPA music department.













