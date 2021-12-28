Drizzle turns weather pleasant in Lahore

After experiencing a light drizzle on Sunday, Lahore’s air quality has improved slightly, with its AQI dropping to 181, making it the world’s fifth most polluted city.

For the past two months, Lahore has ranked first or second worst in terms of air quality, with AQI levels fluctuating between 370 and 480. However, a light drizzle in certain parts of the metropolis helped to clear the air.

Other cities, such as Mirpur Khas, Bahawalpur, and Faisalabad, are still engulfed in haze, which is causing inhabitants to develop throat, skin, and eye problems.