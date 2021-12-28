GCU Staff Cricket Tournament begins

LAHORE: The Government College University Lahore 7th Inter-Departmental Staff Cricket Tournament began at the University’s Cricket Ground here on Monday. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi inaugurated the tournament by participating in the opening match. As many as 17 teams including of librarians, engineering cell, security guards, drivers and purchase cell are participating in the week-long cricket tournament. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Zaidi said that sports must be promoted among the people of all age groups. He said that the most unique aspect of this GCU cricket tournament was that it ended discrimination among officers and lower cadre staff, and improved coordination and interaction among the staff members of different departments.













