Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Two ships namely, Ikaria and Silver Ebalina carrying containers and palm oil, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively, on Sunday. Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Julie, Serene Theodora, UACC Shams and Alicia carrying containers, coal, soya bean and wheat also arrived at the outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the last 24 hours. PQA berths were engaged by 09 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Meratus Jayawijaya, Ikaria and Gas Zeus left the port on Monday morning, while four more ships, GC Argon, Al-Aammriya, Nord Bering and Nakhal Silver are expected to sail from EVT, EETL, PIBT and FOTCO on today in the afternoon. Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 162,499, tons, comprising 119,336 tons imports cargo and 43,163 tons exports cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,826 containers (1,287 TEUs imports and 2,539 TEUs exports) was handled at the port.













