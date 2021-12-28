SMEDA to organize training on Dec 28

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day workshop on “Import Export Documentation and Web-based One Customs (WEBOC)” for profitable business growth on December 28. The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to the small and medium businesses, according to the sources in the authority informed on Monday. The training program will provide information about the introduction to international trade, importance, benefits, risks, barriers, complete procedure of establishing a sole-proprietor, import-export business in Pakistan, international trade terms (ICC Incoterm 2020) including a letter of credit (LC), significance, risks, flows, and documentation. The workshop will also provide information of practical documentation on international payment terms, cargo insurance, complete import-export process flow from contract management to shipping documents negotiations, import and export customs clearance procedure.













