Build Home Expo concludes

The three-day Build Home Expo exhibition at the Karachi Expo Center has come to an end to highlight the investment opportunities in the construction industry and housing opportunities in housing projects with modern lifestyle amenities. A large number of citizens participated in the exhibition and expressed interest in investing by getting information about residential and commercial projects in different cities of the country.

Pakistan’s top 60 builders and developers participated in the exhibition with their unique projects including builders like Gulberg Greens Project. The Karachites showed interest in being properties in Gulberg Green and other Islamabad based projects. Companies from the construction industry and financial institutions also participated in the exhibition along with housing projects. The exhibition was inaugurated by Zubair Motiwala, former president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and chairman of the Businessmen’s Group. Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s President Idrees Memon, Association of Builders and Developers Chairman Mohsin Sheikhani other prominent social and business personalities also visited the exhibition.

CEO of RJ Greens Limited Muhammad Imran said that the objectives of the exhibition were successfully achieved. The purpose of the exhibition in Karachi was to introduce projects in other cities. The citizens of Karachi took a keen interest in the projects being constructed in Islamabad and other cities and also developed a strong collaboration between the suppliers and the service providers related to the construction industry.

He said that Build Home Expo will now be part of the closing ceremony of Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai and the potential for investment in Pakistan’s construction sector, real estate will now be exposed to the world through Dubai Expo. This will go a long way in attracting investment from overseas Pakistanis in the real estate and construction industries in Pakistan.

On the occasion of the exhibition, special events were organized on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birthday on 25th December. Local and international artists performed in a live concert which was well received by the citizens.

The three-day exhibition featured specially decorated dazzling stalls to provide information on residential and commercial construction projects. The three-day exhibition remained the center of interest of the citizens and thousands of people visited the exhibition along with their families.

The builders and developers who participated in the exhibition said that they got a full response in the exhibition and the citizens of Karachi took a keen interest in the projects being constructed in Islamabad and took advantage of the concession given for booking in the projects.