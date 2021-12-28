Special screening of ‘Kahay Dil Jidhar’ held at Atrium Cinema

The special screening of the latest blockbuster “Kahay Dil Jidhar’ with the cast and special invitees was held at Atrium Cinema here earlier today. Produced by Wijdaan Films and directed by Jalal Roomi, the movie has been released by Mandviwala Entertainment. Attended by a large number of guests from the media and film industry. The movie has been released by Mandviwala Entertainment. The story revolves around how the lives of close university friends and their relationships transform when they enter professional lives. The film is entertaining, but with a strong social message, tackling the subject of drug abuse and drug-related crimes. With catchy music, slick cinematography, top-notch acting and a gripping storyline, Kahay Dil Jidhar is set to break all box office records.













