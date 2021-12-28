Katrina and Vicky Kaushal celebrate first Christmas together

Newlywed Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and husband Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first Christmas together after their wedding earlier this month.

The Sooryavanshi actor turned to Instagram and delighted her millions of fans with a loved-up photo with Vicky and wished them a very happy Christmas.

In the stunning photograph, Vicky Kaushal can be seen tightly hugging Katrina as they pose for the camera with a Christmas tree in the background.

She wrote “Merry Christmas”.

The adorable photo has received over 3.5 million hearts within no time.

The Raazi actor also took to the Facebook-owned app and posted the same photo with similar caption.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif has crossed 60 million followers on Instagram days after she tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal.