On Monday, former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Jamiat Ulema Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had a telephonic conversation on the current political situation.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain congratulated Maulana Fazlur Rehman on his part’s victory in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local government elections.

Separately, Newly-elected Peshawar Mayor Zubair Ali met with JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence.

He expressed his gratitude to the JUI head for reposting trust in him.