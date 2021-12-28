Humayun Saeed and Aijaz Aslam spotted at Mir Shakilur Rahman’s daughter’s wedding

Jang Group’s Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman welcomed friends from the showbiz industry to mark the auspicious occasion of his daughter’s wedding.

Saturday night marked the nuptials of the media moguls’s daughter, attended by celebrity bigwigs including Abdullah Kadwani, Humayun Saeed, Aijaz Aslam, Adnan Siddiqui and more.

In photographs making headlines on the Internet, fans can spot Humayun Saeed in a dapper three-piece suit joined by wife Samina Humayun Saeed. Adnan Siddiqui also marks his presence with wife Palwasha in the selfie clicked by Aijaz Aslam.

In another photo, celebrity powerhouses Abdullah Kadwani, Humayun Saeed, Aijaz Aslam and Adnan Siddiqui pose all-smiles for the camera. Joined by wives in another still, Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui marked the end of a night with a star-studded selfie.