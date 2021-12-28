FM urges envoys to implement geo-economic agenda

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday while highlighting the government’s paradigm shift from geo-political contestation to geo-economic cooperation urged envoys to make concerted efforts to implement the economic agenda.

As part of the government’s efforts to promote economic diplomacy, the foreign minister chaired an interactive session on economic diplomacy with participation by Pakistan’s envoys to the USA, Turkey, Austria, Iran, Russia, the Netherlands, and the Permanent Representatives to New York and Geneva. While underscoring the growing significance of geo-economics in international politics, Qureshi said that economic security was a crucial function of national security.

Apprising them about the government’s robust reform measures for improvement of the business climate in the country, he said that Pakistan’s ranking in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ had significantly improved.

“Pakistan had secured 6th place among the world’s top 10 business climate improvers and its Business Confidence Ranking increased by 39 points as per OICCI’s latest survey, he added.

The Foreign Minister also commended the pivotal role played by the ministry of foreign affairs and its missions abroad in safeguarding Pakistan’s economic interests, especially in the successful implementation of the government’s various initiatives and programmes such as the Roshan Digital Account Initiative.