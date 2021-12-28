Indian diplomat summoned over open call for genocide

Indian Charge d’ Affaires on Monday was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey Government of Pakistan’s serious concerns to the Indian government over widely reported open calls by Hindutva proponents for carrying out genocide of Indian Muslims.

These violent hate speeches were made during the “Dharma Sansad” held at Haridwar, Uttarakhand from 17-20 December. It was impressed upon the Government of India that it was highly reprehensible that the Hindu Raksha Sena’s Prabodhanand Giri and other Hindutva figures who called for ethnic cleansing have neither expressed any regret nor the Indian government has condemned or taken any action against them so far, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release. Pakistan called on the international community including the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and relevant human rights organizations to hold India accountable for its gross and systematic human rights violations against minorities, particularly Muslims and take immediate measures to save them from an impending genocide.