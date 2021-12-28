Youth urged to channelize energies in positive activities

Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat Monday appreciated the students’ efforts, while, stressing upon the dire need to channelize the inner energy of youth in positive activities.

He was addressing the audience as chief guest on AIMS Education System celebrates 15th Annual Sport Day at Sports Complex Islamabad.

AIMS Education System have every year celebrates Annual Sports Day with great passion and enthusiasm. The students and staff prepared the day despite the overcast sky and chilling cold windy weather that could not even undermine their efforts.

He said Games not only positively channelize the energies of our youth, they also play a pivotal role in developing their mental and physical faculties, ultimately resulting in making the youngsters into active and productive individuals of the society. Hamza also appreciated the hard work and sincere efforts of teachers and students and wished the institute more prosperity.

The Guest of honor Ms. Zia Batool, Chairperson Pakistan Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA), shared her views about the vision of the school and encouraged the parents to work along the school in providing conducive facilities to the students who are active in sports and urged the guests to mentor them as and when required. The Guest of honor lauded the efforts of the school for providing a plethora of sports activities. She also stressed on the need to maintain a balance between academics and sports activities and highlighted the achievements and received a loud round of applause. She also admired the school’s efforts in Character building and exclusive training for the parents and teachers is very rare, which AIMS Education System has adopted as a permanent part of its system.

The Chairman of AIMS Education System, Almas Ayoub Sabir has handed over souvenirs to the Chief Guest and the Guest of Honour. Almas Ayoub Sabir whose brainchild is AIMS Education System that has a history of long efforts stretched over more than 20 years and now growing to a bigger frame of educational network.

The eventful day ended with the note of thanks and the National anthem.