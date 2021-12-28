KP madrassa students visit Police Training College Lahore

Under the direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali, steps are being taken for promotion of community policing in the province.

In this regard, Madressa students under Religious and Minority Affairs Department were taken to study tour of Police Training College Chung Lahore. During the visit, the delegation was briefed about modern training system and other available facilities of Punjab Police. The 115-member delegation included students and staff members studying in various madrassas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Briefing the delegation about the facilities and training programs available at the training college, Commandant Police Training College Chung DIG Ahmed Jamal-ur-Rehman said that the best professional training of police officers and personnel as per modern requirements is the top priority of IG Punjab. He said that the School of Investigation provides practical training to the investigating officers for investigation of all kinds of cases while phased refresher courses and workshops are also being conducted for investigating officers. The students included in the delegation were given a tour of the School of Investigation, Academic Block and other sections of the training college.

The delegation from KP Department of Religious and Minorities Affairs was led by Muhammad Yusuf while Raja Zulfiqar Malik was the focal person. The students of Madrassas included in the delegation asked questions from Commandant Police Training College Chung DIG Ahmed Jamal-ur-Rehman and appreciated the modern training facilities and training system available for police personnel. They further said that after visiting the Police Training College, we have got an opportunity to know better about Punjab Police and our general impression about Police has also changed.