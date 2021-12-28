PTI’s end will begin in the city where PPP was founded, says Bilawal

On Monday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, has restated his determination to continuing his mother Benazir Bhutto’s and grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s mission of protecting the people from the puppet regime.

Only the PPP has the solution to the problems that Pakistanis endure, he remarked during a public rally in Sindh’s Garhi Khuda Baksh on Monday to commemorate Benazir’s 14th death anniversary.

On December 27, 2007, the first woman premier of a Muslim state was killed in a gun-and-bomb attack.

The assassination of Benazir Bhutto took place 14 years ago, according to Bilawal, and the Pakistani people still remember her.

He stated that the chosen rulers were just interested in crushing people’s rights for their own vested interests, and that they were “selling off the blood of our martyrs” by “making deals with terrorists.”

He said when the PPP was in government, it had valiantly fought terrorism and established the writ of the state. He went on: “We, our soldiers and our people, defeated the same terrorists whom the entire world couldn’t defeat in Afghanistan.

“But the incumbent government is selling out the blood of our martyrs … the prime minister and the president have bowed down to them (terrorists), they are begging for a deal.

“But the terrorists have turned them away. But the jiyalas of the PPP and BB are still standing firm against terrorism. The sacrifices of sons of soils will not go waste.”

“We didn’t believe in deals. Benazir was being wrongly accused of entering a deal on the eve of her assassination. Our deal is with the people of Pakistan.

Referring to a slogan raised by the PPP with regards to punishing Benazir’s killers, Bilawal recalled: “We said democracy is the best revenge.”

“And we had restored democracy in Pakistan through the 18th Amendment and the National Finance Commission (NFC) award. We empowered parliament, and the PPP was the first party in the country that completed its five-year term in the government,” he added.

He emphasized that unemployment and poverty had risen to historic levels and this turmoil would continue to increase till ‘our economy remains enslaved to the IMF and is managed by this inefficient government’.

“We have to take our message to every corner of the country,” he said, announcing that the PPP central executive committee would establish its base in Lahore on January 5, on the birth anniversary of late party founder and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

“The story of this government’s end will begin in the very city where the PPP’s foundation was laid,” he said.