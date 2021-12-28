Bangladesh arrests ferry owner after blaze that killed 39

Bangladesh police on Monday arrested the owner of an overcrowded ferry that caught fire and killed at least 39 people last week, after investigators blamed the toll on a disregard for safety.

The blaze broke out in the middle of the night on Friday when many of the ferry’s 700 passengers were sleeping near the southern district of Barguna.

Survivors relayed harrowing stories of having to jump into the Sugandhariver from the three-storey ferry, which was only designed to carry 420 people. Most of the victims burnt to death while others drowned in frigid waters while trying to escape. Ferry owner Hum Jalal Sheikh was arrested Monday, a police spokesman told reporters, a day after a court issued an arrest warrant for eight people including the captain and crew of the Obhijaan-10.