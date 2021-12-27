Jubin Nautiyal comments on Hamza Malik’s post

The famous Indian singer Jubin Nautiyal on Monday commented on Pakistani musician Hamza Malik’s post on Instagram. Jubin Nautiyal was all in awe of Hamza Malik’s singing skills. The former made a thumbs up emoji and a fiery emoji on the latter’s post.

Hamza Malik is celebrating and is so happy after reading Jubin Nautiyal’s comment on his post.

It is a good sign for both Pakistan and India as art is and should be without borders. Appreciation coming from the other side of the border ups the morale of artists if not anything else.