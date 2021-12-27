National Rehmatal-Lil-Aalameen Authority Conference to be held on 29 December

ISLAMABAD: National Rehmatal-Lil-Aalameen Authority Conference will be held on Wednesday, December 29th to connect the most prominent Muslim scholars at the global level to come up with solutions to problems that challenge our society.

According to the Ministry of Education and Professional Training on Monday, the conference is aimed at examining the causes of moral and ethical degradation of the society that could be because of structural or ideational reasons.

The conference will hold a longitudinal analysis of the Muslim world in general and Pakistan, in particular, to see how we deteriorated to this level to the point where many segments of our society are badly damaged and in need of repair.

A major theme of the conference is that the spiritual and intellectual crisis of the Muslim world precedes its military and economic challenges so the military and economic challenges can be overcome only if psychological colonization of the mind is first surmounted.

This conference is the outcome of a series of ongoing conversations between power elites and thinking elites of the Muslim world. As the world becomes multipolar and with diverse views on just about everything from human nature, law, and governance to the environment, all civilizations must pay their due share in contributing solutions to the collective challenges that society faces.

To present their views and have a discussion with the Prime Minister on these important matters, the eminent scholars who are going to participate in the conference include Dr. Sayyed Hussein Nasr, Dr. Timothy winter, Shaykh Hamza Yusuf, Shaykh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Dr. Usman Bakar, Dr. Chandra Muzaffar, and Dr. Recep Senturk.