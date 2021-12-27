Under the PPO and LHC rules a child cannot evict his or her parents from the house

LAHORE: On Monday, the Lahore High Court handed down its decision on a petition filed under the Parents Protection Ordinance (PPO) 2021.

“A child could not remove parents from the house if he is a tenant or a house owner, and eviction of parents from the house will be an infraction,” Justice Ali Baqar Najafi wrote in his ruling.

Justice Najafi has given a verdict in the case over a petition of Ali Ikram.

“A child will be liable for a one-year jail term and fine over the eviction of parents,” according to the court verdict.

“Parents could remove offspring from their home at any time. A child must leave the house within seven days or to face a jail term of one month,” the court said.

Ali Ikram’s father Muhammad Akram had complained that his son had expelled him from the house. He had requested the deputy commissioner for action against his son Ali Ikram.

The DC directed the father to file a complaint in the concerned court. Lahore High Court set aside the decisions of the deputy commissioner as well as the appellate court.

The bench also directed the DC to act according to the court decision in the light of the concerned law.

President Arif Alvi had promulgated an ordinance in May to protect parents from being forcibly evicted by the children as the Parents Protection Ordinance (PPO) 2021 renders the act punishable by jail term or fine or both.

The PPO 2021 also restricts children, who own the property or have rented the space themselves, from forcing out their parents of the house.

Separately, if the parents want their children out of the house they own or have rented, the children will be held liable for failing to follow the instructions.

The children must leave their parents’ home within 30 days of receiving a written notice, and failure to do so may result in a 30-day jail sentence, a fine, or both.

Following a complaint from parents, the deputy commissioner of any district now has the authority to take action against the youngsters.