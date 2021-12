On Monday, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi taken the oath of the Wafaqi Mohtasib of Pakistan.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here.

After the oath, the president also expressed felicitations to the newly sworn-in Wafaqi Mohtasib.

Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi would succeed Syed Tahir Shahbaz who had assumed the office on July 21st, 2017 as 7th regular Wafaqi Mohtasib.