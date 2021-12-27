Snow leopards flourishing due to ‘strict policies’ of PTI: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday shared footage of a snow leopard roaming and roaring over the snowy mountains in Khaplu area of Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B).

“Rare footage of the shy snow leopard in Khaplu, GB,” he captioned the video he shared on Twitter which showed the snow leopard under a cliff with snow all around.

A few hours later, PM Imran posted another video of more snow leopards, and said their numbers were increasing due to his government’s “strict policy of protecting them in their natural habitat.”

Also called the “ghost of the mountains”, the snow leopards are shy and of elusive nature.

The tweet was very well received and people had mixed reviews about the PM’s interest in snow leopards and how all of a sudden the Prime Minister decided to post a random video on his official twitter handle.