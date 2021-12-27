3.5 magnitude earthquake tremors jolts Balochistan’s district Barkhan

QUETTA: On Monday, 3.5 magnitudes of earthquake felt in the eastern part of Balochistan’s district Barkhan, reported Daily Times.

The earthquake tremors jolted the area 40 kilometers in the east of Barkhan with 10 kilometers depth on 07:05 in the morning, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) said.

However, no losses of life or property were reported in quake tremors.

Moreover, on December 25 earthquake tremors were also felt in Quetta and other areas of Balochistan.

Earlier, the Battagram area of the KP province also reported earthquakes with locals claiming that it was the fourth time since midnight that they have felt the tremors.