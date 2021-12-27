WhatsApp lets you recover messages without backup

WhatsApp is an instant messaging tool used by millions of individuals every day to stay in touch, whether through messages, calls, voice notes, video calls, images, or other means.

WhatsApp has become a vital part of many people’s life. We’ll show you how to recover old mails without a backup on this occasion.

How to recover messages without backup

The first thing you must do to achieve this is to install ChatsBack, with this tool you can recover messages up to a year old in WhatsApp without having to make a backup, we tell you the steps you must follow:

Install ChatsBack on your computer.

Choose a recovery mode: The same smartphone, iTunes or Google Drive.

Connect your cell phone to the computer.

Choose whether to retrieve messages from a standard account or a company account, then accept.

Click on “Restore to PC” or “Restore to device”, depending on where you want to save the recovered messages.

After following these steps, you will be able to access all the messages that have been sent during the past year, including those that were deleted for any reason. This process is available for Android and iPhone.

In case you want to make a backup on Android, the first thing you should do is connect the WhatsApp profile to your Google account, so you will have the option to save them in Google Drive. You just have to go to the Android mobile settings, go to WhatsApp options and enable Google Drive permissions in WhatsApp.

If you have a device with an iOS operating system, the procedure you must follow is the same, but using the iCloud service to save the backup, so you can recover the messages.